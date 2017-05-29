Teen found shot on Goldsboro porch has died, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The teen found shot on his front porch in Goldsboro has died, police said.

The death of Desconte Bryant, 18, is being treated as a homicide.

He was found on the porch in the 400 block of Hollowell Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday. He had what police called “an apparent gunshot wound.”

He was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Vidant in Greenville before succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

