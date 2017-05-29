Trio accused of burglarizing Clayton police chief’s home

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex Police said three people were arrested Friday in connection with a break-in at the home of Clayton’s new police chief.

Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand used to work for the Apex Police Department.

In Apex, police arrested Jerome Richmond, 24 of Durham, Abdul-Hakeem Muhammad, 21 of Durham, and Raquicia Laquandra Reams, 23 of Durham.

All three face several charges including first-degree burglary.

The suspects are being held in the Wake County Detention Center and are expected in court for their first appearances Tuesday.

