5-year-old drowns in NC apartment complex pool

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 5-year-old child drowned in a pool at an apartment complex in Stateville Monday, according to officials.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Signal Hill Apartments on Signal Hill Drive. Officials said the child drowned while swimming in a pool at the complex.

The child’s name has not been released, but multiple people tell WBTV the victim is a boy.

Renzo Landacure, a friend of the boy’s family, said he came into town when he heard what happened. Landacure said child’s father is taking the situation hard.

“Very nice child. Broken my heart right now. That’s very difficult for me. I know him and he’s a spectacular boy,” said Landacure.

On Monday evening the pool deck was empty. The gate was locked with a sign declaring the swimming area closed.

“The pool was filled with people. Then we got back and everybody was out – didn’t really know nothing about it,” said neighbor Taylor Dorian.

Dorian initially had no idea a child drowned just yards away from his apartment.

“It’s pretty sad, especially a little 5-year-old kid. It’s crazy,” said the neighbor.

It’s unclear if anyone was watching the child while he was swimming Monday afternoon.

The pool itself is not that big, but a sign is posted to warn swimmers that no lifeguard is on duty.

“Especially if it says no lifeguard on duty, don’t let your kids go out there. That’s a fact,” said Dorian.

Officials told WBTV that the Statesville police chief is going to release more information regarding the drowning Tuesday morning.

