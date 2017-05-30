6-year-old Indiana girl killed in crash after driver punched by boyfriend

MUNCIE, IN (WANE) — A 27-year-old Indiana man is facing multiple charges following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon that killed the driver’s 6-year-old daughter.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the Muncie Bypass according to a report issued by Indiana State Police.

Investigators determined that Jessica Skeens, 28, of Farmland, was driving a van with her boyfriend, Nathaniel Jordan and four of her children. Two of the children were seated in the middle row in child restraints and the two others were in the third row without any restraints.

It’s believed Skeens and Jordan were arguing when Jordan punched Skeens and grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to lose control of the van. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.

Skeens’ daughter, Taelyn Woodson, was partially ejected out of a window and was killed. The other three children were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Skeens suffered a broken arm while Jordan was treated for minor injuries. Upon his release from a hospital, he was arrested by troopers and taken to the Delaware County Jail where he faces felony charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, criminal recklessness, and domestic battery.

It is believed that alcohol contributed to the crash, and that no or improper use of child restraints and seat belts contributed to injuries in the crash.

Toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.