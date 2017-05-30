82-year-old California man saves wife, detains would-be burglar

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested a transient woman accused of attacking a San Jose couple and attempting to burglarize their home.

Sunday evening the couple found 50-year-old Rehnu Singh trying to break in the back door of their house.

Christine Youkhaneh, 76, confronted the woman, who retaliated by attacking her with some sort of wooden object.

Christine was able to get inside the home, but not after suffering injuries to her head and hands.

Singh reportedly continued trying to force entry into the home.

That’s when Christine’s husband, 82-year-old Yousef Youkhaneh, approached Singh.

The two got into a scuffle in the driveway and ended up struggling on the ground.

Yousef was able to hold her down until authorities arrived.

Yousef said that several people were in the area and multiple cars drove by, but no one stopped to offer help.

Sheriff’s deputies came and arrested Singh, and Christine was taken to a hospital where she was given eight stitches for her head injury.

Singh was booked on charges of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted burglary.

The sheriff’s office said they’re very proud of Yousef’s bravery.

“Many times we meet citizens we see as heroes,” officials wrote on Twitter.