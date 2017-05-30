Arrests made amid General Assembly protest over Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Arrests are being made Tuesday morning at the General Assembly as demonstrators hold a sit-in demanding the expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina.

The North Carolina NAACP and the Forward Together Moral Movement, along with doctors, clergy and other activists are holding a sit-in at the General Assembly today in support of Medicaid expansion.

According to a press release from the state NAACP, the sit-in is being held to “protest the denial of Medicaid expansion by the extremist-controlled [legislature].”

Today’s event will feature speakers who have been impacted by the General Assembly’s “moral failure to expand Medicaid” and from speakers whose lives will be impacted if the Affordable Care Act is altered or repealed.

“Health care ought to be viewed as a human right. We need a universal health care system. We do not [need] the cruel dismantling of the Affordable Care Act which will leave millions of North Carolinians without health care” said Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, President of NC NAACP and Convener of the Forward Together Moral Movement.

The protest began at 10 a.m. and the first activist arrest came just after 11 a.m.

Arrests are now being made at the General Assembly #ncpol pic.twitter.com/wmuuTwIdaT — David Hurst (@DHurstWNCN) May 30, 2017

The protesters were holding the sit-in at House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger’s offices.

Rev. Barber was seen leading chants outside the leaders’ offices as the arrests were taking place.

The Forward Together Moral Movement will hold a rally for health care at 6 p.m. at the Bicentennial Mall in downtown Raleigh.