Chatham County deputy fatally shoots dog attacking her, officials say

BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chatham County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a dog that attacked her at a home in Bear Creek, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was at a residence off Sandy Branch Church Road in Bear Creek attempting to serve civil paperwork when the dog attacked her.

The Sheriff’s Office described the dog as a Great Dane-mix that was “several feet long and weighing approximately 150 pounds.”

During the attack, the deputy shot the dog in an attempt to defend herself, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She was able to then escape and call for help.

Members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chatham County Animal Services, and First Health responded.

The deputy is being treated for injuries suffered during the attack and should make a full recovery.

The incident is under investigation and the dog is being tested for communicable diseases.