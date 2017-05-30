Cumberland County says thousands of residents could face pet-license fines

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County animal control officials sent out more than 3,000 citations this week to local pet owners as a reminder to purchase annual pet privilege licenses for their cats and dogs.

Residents have 30 days from the letter date to comply with the county’s animal control ordinance or face a $100 fine. The yearly license fees, which are $7 for spayed and neutered pets and $25 for unaltered ones, are due on the pets’ annual rabies vaccination date.

Owners of animals with three-year vaccinations will be notified by Animal Control when fees are due in the vaccine’s second and third years.

The license fees are waived for certified service animals, and senior citizens at least 65 years old can license up to three pets free of charge.

According to a press release from the county, the fees from the licenses support of animal control programs, as well as veterinary care, among other services.

Licenses can be purchased online here, by phone at (910) 321-6852 or by mail and in person at Animal Control, 4704 Corporation Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28306.