Doll found hanging by noose at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The principal of Wakefield High School in Raleigh sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning after a doll was found hanging by its neck from one of the school’s buildings.

Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was removed but had been seen by students and staff.

A photo of the doll is being circulated on social media.

Bazzell said the act could be part of a senior prank, but he wrote: “It is in no way funny. It is not a prank.

“This, along with the acts of vandalism that occurred in the stadium and the baseball field will not be tolerated.”

Bazzell said criminal charges are being sought in connection with the vandalism.

The school’s Black Student Union is meeting Wednesday “for anyone who needs a safe space to discuss this or anyone who wants to say something.”

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

