Fayetteville man receives $2.37M bond for child sex crimes charges

Joe Caldwell (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Fayetteville on nearly two dozen pending charges, including several child sex crime charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, Joe Caldwell Jr. was taken into custody at the Topeka Heights apartment complex by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Squad.

Caldwell is facing 23 charges, with several of those being sexual offenses against a child, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He’s being held under a $2.37 million secured bond.

Caldwell is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

