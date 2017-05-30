Firefighters forced from 3 fire stations after bed bugs move in

WCBD photo of items in front of one of the fire stations near Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Firefighters can tackle almost anything, but bedbugs have proven to be too much at three stations along the South Carolina coast.

The Charleston Fire Department says it has moved crews from two stations on James Island and one on Daniel Island while experts rid of the pests.

The decision to move firefighters came after three unsuccessful attempts to get rid of bedbugs from a Daniel Island station the past few weeks. Those firefighters are working from another station.

Bedbugs have now been found at two stations on James Island. The crews have been moved into the type of tents often used for wildfire crews. The air-conditioned tents include a portable shower and toilet facility.

A cleaning company is using intense heat after concerns were raised about pesticide residue.

WCBD image

