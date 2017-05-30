German grocer Lidl opening 5 NC stores in next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lidl’s first North Carolina stores will open on June 15 in Kinston.

Its first eastern North Carolina stores will open June 15 in Kinston, Greenville, and Rocky Mount. The grocer is also opening two more stores in Sanford and Winston-Salem. Ribbon cuttings are set for 7:40 a.m. and will kick off a four-day grand opening.

The five North Carolina stores are among nine total Lidl U.S. will open the same day.

“We are extremely excited to open our first five stores in North Carolina on June 15,” said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US. “Lidl is grocery shopping retooled and refreshed, and we are looking forward to opening our doors in communities across the state in a few short weeks.”

As part of the grand opening celebrations, customers at each store will be able to take advantage of special, limited-time grand opening deals and offers. In fact, the first 100 customers to arrive at each NC store will receive a wooden coin for a chance

to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers will also be able to sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag, but only while supplies last. The fun continues throughout Grand Opening weekend with games, activities, prizes and more.

Lidl’s NC locations are:

Kinston, NC 4050 W Vernon Ave

Greenville, NC 1800 East Fire Tower Rd

Sanford, NC 3209 NC 87 South

Rocky Mount, NC 940 N Wesleyan Blvd

Winston-Salem, NC 3315 Sides Branch Rd