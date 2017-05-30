Sheriff warns NC residents about abundant snakes



SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff and Sanford resident Tracy Carter released a “personal PSA” warning county residents of the possibility of finding snakes in their homes on his Facebook page Monday.

Carter is seen in the video holding a black snake on a pole. In the description, the sheriff says the video was taken after he came home from the Memorial Day Ceremony at the North Carolina Veterans Memorial Pavilion, held in nearby Broadway.

“This is a reminder to you that snake season is in, and I’ve already seen a lot more snakes this year than I have in a long time,” the sheriff says in the video.

Carter states his plans to simply relocate the snake shown in the video, and also mentions previous incidents involving snakes in Lee County, including a county resident stepping on a copperhead last year and Carter finding a copperhead in his own home after leaving the basement door open.

The sheriff’s warnings fall in line with recent findings indicating a surge in the number of snake bites in the Carolinas during the springtime, according to the Carolinas Poison Center.