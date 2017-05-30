Local multi-sport athletes still going strong

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Not long ago, athletes routinely played multiple sports, sometimes as many as three or possibly four.

These days, athletes seem to be specializing looking to excel at one in an effort to earn a scholarship.

There are still a few athletes who just love to compete.

“I’ve loved playing three sports,” said Heritage High School’s Thayer Thomas. “It has been my passion.”

Thomas is unique. It’s rare to start in three sports at North Carolina’s highest level of competition – 4A.

Thomas is not alone. At Holly Grove Middle School, Jackson Barker stars in three sports as well.

“I want to be the one that puts Fuquay or Holly Springs on the map,” he said.