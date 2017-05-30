Man accused of producing porn with a child, sodomy and beastiality

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – A Shelby County, Alabama, man is in jail accused of producing pornography with a minor, sodomy, and bestiality, according to online jail records.

Daniel Ray Dunn, 28, is in the Shelby County jail under a $506,000 bond.

According to arrest warrants, the ongoing investigation has uncovered one child victim under the age of 12 and one animal victim; a female dog.

Court documents alleged the incidents occurred sometime in May of 2017. Authorities declined to release how Dunn may have met the alleged victim.