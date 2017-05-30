Man airlifted after cow attack

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was airlifted after being attacked by a cow in Lavaca, Arkansas, on Tuesday morning, deputies say.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said the man was attacked by his own cow and airlifted to a hospital in Northwest Arkansas.

A tweet by Deputy Mike Burcham of the Sheriff’s Office said that the incident was a “farm emergency.”

The man’s identity and condition weren’t immediately released.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture, Lavaca was originally called “La Vaca,” Spanish for “the cow,” because of the cattle in nearby fields.