Man airlifted after cow attack

By KNWA and CBS North Carolina Staff Published:
(Sebastian County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was airlifted after being attacked by a cow in Lavaca, Arkansas, on Tuesday morning, deputies say.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said the man was attacked by his own cow and airlifted to a hospital in Northwest Arkansas.

A tweet by Deputy Mike Burcham of the Sheriff’s Office said that the incident was a “farm emergency.”

The man’s identity and condition weren’t immediately released.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture, Lavaca was originally called “La Vaca,” Spanish for “the cow,” because of the cattle in nearby fields.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s