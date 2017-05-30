More details released about Fort Bragg soldier who died in motorcycle crash

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier who died in a weekend motorcycle crash in South Carolina, had been with the 82nd Airborne Division for nearly three years, officials say.

Spc. Carl A. Trice, 26, died at the scene around 7:45 p.m. Saturday after a collision near 21st Avenue North and Oak Street in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Trice, of Hampton, Ga., joined the Army in Feb. 2014 and was wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the headquarters battalion of the 82nd Airborne, officials said.

Trice’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

“Carl volunteered three times: once to selflessly serve his country, then to attend airborne school, and finally to do something inherently dangerous: serve on airborne status. In this endeavor, he was in elite company,” Lt. Col. Kevin Key, Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division said in a statement.

“We are forever grateful for his service to the 82nd Airborne Division and the Gladius Battalion,” Key added.

Trice, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in September 2014.

In addition to Trice’s death, several people were hurt in the Myrtle Beach crash.

Police are still investigating the wreck.

— WBTW-TV contributed to this report