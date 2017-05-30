More showers and storms possible Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Showers and storms rolled through central North Carolina late Monday night. A severe thunderstorm in Sampson County caused extensive damage around the Hobbton area and prompted school officials to delay schools across the county 2 hours Tuesday morning.

Clouds will linger across the area with a few showers possible in the morning. Some strong to severe storms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas around the Triangle and Sandhills and points to the east under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Any storms that do develop will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and some large hail.

The stationary front lingering nearby will wash out on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Wednesday will have more sunshine but still a chance of an afternoon or evening storm.

That cold front will push east on Thursday and high pressure will build in behind it leading to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

The pattern turns unsettled again Friday and into next weekend with partly sunny skies and showers and storms possible.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty morning shower and a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 84. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 64.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of PM showers and storms. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with showers and storms possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

