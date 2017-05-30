NC man sentenced for running human trafficking ring out of Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man that ran a human trafficking ring out of Raleigh was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Eric Javon Thompson, 29, pleaded guilty last year to interstate transportation for prostitution but was sentenced Tuesday.

The Department of Justice says he promised five women money and fame but then threatened and abused them to force them to continue working as prostitutes.

Thompson, of Jacksonville, also filmed himself performing sexual acts on the women and posted the videos online for sale without their consent, officials said.

“Thompson operated an interstate prostitution business enterprise in North Carolina and South Carolina,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Thompson, who was arrested in Raleigh, operated out of Raleigh, Jacksonville and Charleston, South Carolina, according to officials

In addition to his prison term, Thompson was ordered to pay $19,200 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty on November 9, 2016, to one count of interstate transportation for prostitution and one count of using an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business enterprise.

“Human trafficking is quite simply, a form of modern-day slavery, and the threats and abuse inflicted on these particular victims only adds to the heinous nature of the crime,” said Special Agent in Charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Nick Annan.