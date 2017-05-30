Nearly 20 central NC Chipotle restaurants hit by massive data hack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are new details about the latest big name company that was hit with a data breach — Chipotle.

The restaurant says anyone who swiped credit or debit cards between March 24 and April 18 may have had their bank account information stolen.

Chipotle is urging customers to keep an eye on their accounts and report any suspicious charges.

According to Chipotle’s website, nearly 20 locations in central North Carolina area were affected by the hack.

Most of those were hit from late March until mid-April.

Here is the list of 19 locations in central North Carolina that Chipotle listed:

Apex

1081 Pine Plaza Dr 27502 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

Cary

204 Crossroads Blvd, 212 27518 3/27/2017–4/18/2017 100 Wrenn Drive 27511 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Chapel Hill

301 West Franklin Street 27516 3/25/2017–4/18/2017 1490 Fordham Blvd, Suite 110 27514 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Durham

Streets of Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 187 27713 3/26/2017–4/18/2017 3219 Watkins Road 27707 3/26/2017–4/18/2017 2608 Erwin Rd, Retail Space 17 27705 3/25/2017–4/18/2017

Fayetteville

1918 Skibo Road, Suite 102 28314 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Fuquay-Varina

1385 N Main St, Ste 120 27526 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Garner

68 Eagle Wing Way 27529 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Goldsboro

501-A N Berkeley Blvd 27534 4/11/2017–4/18/2017

Morrisville

1516 Village Market Place 27560 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Raleigh

9504 Strickland Road 27615 3/27/2017–4/18/2017 6602-3 Glenwood Avenue 27612 3/27/2017–4/18/2017 6102 Falls of Neuse Rd 27609 3/25/2017–4/18/2017 6081 Capital Blvd 27616 3/27/2017–4/18/2017 2316 Hillsborough Street 27607 3/26/2017–4/18/2017

Smithfield

120 S Equity Dr, Ste A 27577 3/27/2017–4/18/2017

The full list of restaurants affected by the data hack can be found on the Chipotle website.