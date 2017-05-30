Nearly 20 central NC Chipotle restaurants hit by massive data hack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are new details about the latest big name company that was hit with a data breach — Chipotle.
The restaurant says anyone who swiped credit or debit cards between March 24 and April 18 may have had their bank account information stolen.
Chipotle is urging customers to keep an eye on their accounts and report any suspicious charges.
According to Chipotle’s website, nearly 20 locations in central North Carolina area were affected by the hack.
Most of those were hit from late March until mid-April.
Here is the list of 19 locations in central North Carolina that Chipotle listed:
Apex
|1081 Pine Plaza Dr
|27502
|3/27/2017–4/18/2017
Cary
|204 Crossroads Blvd, 212
|27518
|3/27/2017–4/18/2017
|100 Wrenn Drive
|27511
|3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Chapel Hill
|301 West Franklin Street
|27516
|3/25/2017–4/18/2017
|1490 Fordham Blvd, Suite 110
|27514
|4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Durham
|Streets of Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 187
|27713
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
|3219 Watkins Road
|27707
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
|2608 Erwin Rd, Retail Space 17
|27705
|3/25/2017–4/18/2017
Fayetteville
|1918 Skibo Road, Suite 102
|28314
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Fuquay-Varina
|1385 N Main St, Ste 120
|27526
|4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Garner
|68 Eagle Wing Way
|27529
|4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Goldsboro
|501-A N Berkeley Blvd
|27534
|4/11/2017–4/18/2017
Morrisville
|1516 Village Market Place
|27560
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Raleigh
|9504 Strickland Road
|27615
|3/27/2017–4/18/2017
|6602-3 Glenwood Avenue
|27612
|3/27/2017–4/18/2017
|6102 Falls of Neuse Rd
|27609
|3/25/2017–4/18/2017
|6081 Capital Blvd
|27616
|3/27/2017–4/18/2017
|2316 Hillsborough Street
|27607
|3/26/2017–4/18/2017
Smithfield
|120 S Equity Dr, Ste A
|27577
|3/27/2017–4/18/2017
The full list of restaurants affected by the data hack can be found on the Chipotle website.