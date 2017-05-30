Man upset over opossum in house holds knife to woman’s throat, police say

By Published: Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat during an incident involving an opossum, according to a report from Greer Police.

Davis in a photo from WSPA. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Police say they responded to a 911 call on 10th Street about a man holding a knife to the throat of a female roommate.

Police say they could hear a woman screaming when they went into the front yard.

The victim and a witness said Morris Davis, 68, got agitated a cursed loudly when an opossum got into an upstairs bedroom, police said.

The victim went downstairs to tell Davis to stop cursing before going back up to take care of the varmint.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

She said Davis cornered her against the wall with the knife to her throat and made menacing statements, according to police

Davis then stopped yelling and blew a kiss to her while still holding the knife to her throat, according to the report.

From Jkatsis2 via Creative Commons. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The witness saw him with the knife and said she was going to call police.

Davis threw the knife into the kitchen, according to report.

The witness then got the knife and put it in a closet.

Davis is charged with assault and battery 1st degree, kidnapping and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s