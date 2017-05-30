Sampson County woman climbs through kitchen window to escape storm-damaged home

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Sampson County residents are cleaning up a big mess after straight-line winds ripped through the area late Monday.

Several homes, businesses and barns were destroyed and more than a dozen people were injured.

“The ceiling, the tree, everything just fell on me,” Barbara Morrison.

Morrison said she’s an emotional wreck after being trapped inside her Clinton mobile home for 15 minutes last night.

A tree now lays on top of Morrison’s home.

The foundation, walls, windows and doors are all crushed.

The 52-year-old climbed through her kitchen window to escape and suffered a broken foot.

“I have no where to go now. I have nothing. I lost everything I had except for my clothes. They cut my clothes off of me last night. I had to wear a gown home,” Morrison said.

Winds ripped four farm buildings in Salemburg to shreds.

Farm owner David Naylor said 16,000 turkeys died as storms tore through the property.

“It’s what our family does. It’s our livelihood. Our livelihood is gone,” Naylor said.

National Weather Service crews spent five hours on the ground assessing damage Tuesday.

Meteorologists said damage extends 5 miles and an preliminary report showed 90 mile per hour winds swept through the area.

EMS officials say it is currently unknown how many people are displaced.

Also at last check Tuesday afternoon, nearly 700 residents remain without power.

Red Cross and United Way volunteers have been going door to door providing aid.