SC man charged in sexual assault, choking of 14-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man has been charged after a 14-year-girl said he sexually assaulted and choked her.

The Post and Courier reports 24-year-old Paul Thomas Capo III of North Charleston faces six criminal charges. He was arrested Friday. Charleston County sheriff’s investigators say Capo began talking to the girl on Facebook, and was aware of her age. They arranged to meet in May. He encouraged her to leave home for three days, during which she was reported missing.

Affidavits say the pair smoked marijuana before Capo touched the girl inappropriately and tried to have sex with her. He began choking her when she resisted, and stopped when she struck him.

He is being held on $420,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

