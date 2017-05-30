Section of Capital Boulevard closed for emergency water line repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Capital Boulevard in Raleigh has been shut down as crews make emergency water line repairs, City of Raleigh officials said.

The 1500 block of southbound Capital Boulevard at the merge ramp from Wake Forest Road is closed as crews are working to repair a cut in the line that may be as big as 8 feet, Edward Buchan, with Raleigh’s Public Utilities Department said.

The line that is being repaired is a 12-inch line with “a lot of water,” Buchan told CBS North Carolina.

Drivers approaching the area should expect traffic delays. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Officials are recommending that drivers who need to access southbound Capital Boulevard from Wake Forest Road take northbound Capital Boulevard, turn left onto Fenton Street and then turn left onto southbound Capital Boulevard.

Buchan said the area may be closed for a while, including through rush hour. More traffic comes into the city in the morning rush than in the evening, he said.