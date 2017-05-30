TSA: Man arrested for attempting to bring loaded gun on Charlotte flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Monday after TSA officers say he attempted to bring a loaded gun on a plane.

TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane. It happened just after 4 p.m.

The passenger was questioned and arrested for carrying a firearm on airport property.

The man’s name wasn’t released.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition,” TSA says. “Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.”

TSA officers say they have detected 24 firearms at Charlotte checkpoints this year. Last year, they found 54 firearms.