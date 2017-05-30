Wife intentionally started house fire that killed husband, police say

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after police say she intentionally sparked a house fire that resulted in the death of her husband.

The fire occurred on May 1 at a home on Devonshire Lane in the Hampton Oaks subdivision of Stafford County.

After a month-long investigation, detectives determined that 52-year-old Lisa Schulken Bartosch, who lived at the home, started the fire intentionally. Her husband, 51-year-old Schott Michael Bartosch, was injured in the fire and succumbed to his injuries on May 29, according to police.

Bartosch has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and arson. Police say additional charges are pending.

She is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.