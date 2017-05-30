Woman found dead behind NC Walmart, police say

By Published:
CBS North Carolina file photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 46-year-old woman was found dead behind a Walmart in Winston-Salem on Sunday, police told several media outlets.

The woman was found at the Walmart Supercenter at 3475 Parkway Village Circle, according to TV station WFMY.

The woman was identified as Kim Christina Davidson, according to CBS affiliate WFMY-TV.

Davidson’s body was taken to N.C. Baptist Hospital’s medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death, WXII reported.

The woman’s body was found along the southern border of the property, according to WXII.

Police told WFMY that there were “no obvious signs of foul play.”

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

