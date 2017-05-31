4 students involved in doll hanging incident at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four students were involved with hanging a doll by a noose at Wakefield High School on Tuesday, the district confirmed.

The doll was found hanging from a building on Wakefield’s campus Tuesday morning. It was removed but not before some students and staff saw it.

The school system will not identify the students involved in the incident or reveal any disciplinary actions being taken, which is the district’s policy.

Principal Malik Bazzell sent a letter to parents calling the act “deeply offensive.”

“This, along with the acts of vandalism that occurred in the stadium and the baseball field will not be tolerated,” he wrote.

