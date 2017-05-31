Afternoon storms possible Wednesday, much drier Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A few storms will once again be possible across central North Carolina Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west. More sunshine is likely on Wednesday after a cloudy start to the morning. Spotty showers and storms will develop after 2 P.M. and will wrap up shortly after sunset.

The cold front will push east on Thursday and high pressure will build in behind it leading to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. The pattern turns unsettled again Friday and into next weekend with partly sunny skies and showers and storms possible.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 84. Winds will be southwest 3 to 6 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry as both June begins along with meteorological summer. Meteorological summer is the beginning of the three month stretch that brings the warmest temperatures of the year. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 64.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of PM showers and storms. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with showers and storms possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry. The high will be 80, after a morning low of 62.

