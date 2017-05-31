Cuffed man escapes NC courthouse; woman charged with helping him

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman has been arrested after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said she helped a man who escaped from the Pitt County Courthouse while he was still in handcuffs Tuesday morning.

Brian Allen May was at the courthouse on a charge of assault on a female when he was served an outstanding warrant for child support and handcuffed.

Later that morning, May ran out of the courthouse, and deputies have not been able to find him, authorities said.

Deputies said Selena Lozano, 28, picked him up after his escape.

Lozano has been arrested and charged with harboring and abetting May.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are still on the lookout for the man.