Durham police want to ID man who snapped photo of girl in store bathroom



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are asking the public to help them identify a man they say snapped a photo of a young girl in a store restroom.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on May 11 at the Michaels at 5442 New Hope Commons Drive.

A man followed a woman and her granddaughter around the store, then followed the girl into the bathroom, police said.

“The suspect went in the stall and took a picture with his cell phone under the stall while the little girl was in the bathroom,” police said in a release Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity to call Investigator M.T. Bynum at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29328 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.