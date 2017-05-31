Ex-sheriff accused of bribery, drug dealing

Fessenden, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota sheriff who abruptly resigned last month has been arrested on five charges, including felony counts of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and bribery.

Forty-one-year-old Johnny Zip Lawson quit as Wells County sheriff on April 25, citing personal reasons. Court documents show that a warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

Lawson is also charged with misdemeanor counts of false information to a law enforcement officer, neglect of duty by a public official, and ingesting meth.

Wells County officials scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to talk about the case. Court documents do not list an attorney for Lawson.