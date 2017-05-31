Fayetteville police find fugitive hiding in dresser

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police found a fugitive hiding in a dresser on Wednesday after receiving a Crimestoppers tip, authorities said.

The dresser had a hidden compartment, but was also usable as a dresser, police said.

Inside, officers found Tylon Malik Jordan, 22, who was wanted on a federal warrant for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and local warrants for violation of pretrial release, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

An anonymous tip to Crimestoppers on Wednesday had alerted authorities to the residence where Jordan was holed up.

He’s now being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Fayetteville police urge people to use the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers Program. Tips are anonymous and can lead to cash rewards of up to $1,000.

Crimestoppers can be reached at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

