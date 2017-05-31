Girl in ICU after she’s bitten by venomous snake while walking dog in SC

By Published: Updated:
Dixie Barnett recovering and her foot after the snake bite. WSPA photos
Snakes
CLICK HERE TO VIEW A GALLERY OF SNAKES COMMONLY FOUND IN NC

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a 10-year old girl bitten by a venomous snake said she is recovering well and could be released Thursday morning.

Dixie Barnett was bitten on her foot as she was walking a dog outside of her Greenwood home Tuesday night.

Her father told WSPA-TV that Dixie accidentally stepped on the snake.

She had to be airlifted to Greenville for treatment and spent hours in intensive care.

Barnett’s father said Dixie’s foot began to swell and change color because of the bite.

“It didn’t look that bad really at first and then as time progressed, it just started turning black the whole foot,” said Jake Barnett, Dixie’s father.

A reptile curator with the Greenville Zoo said it could have copperhead or a rattlesnake that bit Dixie since those are the only venomous snakes native to that area of South Carolina.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s