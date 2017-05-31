Goldsboro man killed in Kinston shooting, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old Goldsboro man was one of two people shot death around noon in Kinston on Wednesday.

Kinston police said the shooting occurred at the 13 building of Mitchell Wooten Apartments near Raleigh Street.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Donald Girtley Jr. suffering from gunshot wound. Girtley died at the scene, police said.

Demone Nesbitt, 23, was also injured in the shooting. He died while being transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Nesbitt was a resident of the Mitchell Wooten Apartments.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Kinston police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.