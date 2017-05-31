Lenovo partners with Wake Tech to offer paid internships

By Published:
(Wake Tech)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Technical Community College and technology company Lenovo announced an educational partnership program Wednesday, in which the computer manufacturer will help prepare students for future careers.

A dozen Wake Tech students will work at the company’s American headquarters in Morrisville as paid interns, with positions in the company’s information technology, marketing and supply chain management departments. The students selected will also earn college credit through the school’s work-based learning program.

“North Carolina and the Triangle region are rich with talent that Lenovo seeks to achieve our ambitions,” Tom Shell, Lenovo’s senior vice president, stated in a press release. “Wake Tech is a valued partner and this initiative gives us a pipeline to identifying people who can grow to be future leaders at Lenovo.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The school plans to open applications for fall internships this summer. The spring program attracted more than 40 applicants, and the first set of internships began for the selected participants on May 16.

Additionally, Wake Tech and Lenovo plan to expand the program next spring with the help of the North Carolina Department of Information Technology. The parties will grant scholarships to five Wake Tech students.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s