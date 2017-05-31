NC prison guard nabbed trying to smuggle cell phones to inmate, deputies say

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina corrections officer is on the other side of the bars after deputies say he was caught trying to smuggle cell phones to a state prison inmate.

On Tuesday, authorities at Caledonia Correctional Institution called Halifax County deputies after catching the guard with the phones, deputies said.

“The officer attempted to smuggle the cellular devices into the prison by using a coat pocket and a lunch container,” wrote Chief Deputy Scott Hall.

The attempt was caught before the phones could reach any inmates, Hall added.

Bryan Mason, 25, of Roanoke Rapids has been charged with attempting to provide a mobile device to an inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Mason is being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond. He’s due in court June 7.

Caledonia Correctional Institution is a medium-security prison farm for men.