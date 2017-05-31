NC teacher avoids jail after having sex with teen student

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A former teacher at a North Carolina high school has avoided jail time for having sex with a student.

RELATED: NC English teacher charged with sexual activity with a student

Local media reported 41-year-old Summer Sparrow reached an agreement with Gaston County prosecutors on the charges she had sex with a 17-year-old male student last fall.

Sparrow has given up her teaching license and will not be allowed on school property. She also cannot attend any function where students gather.

If she complies with the agreement, the charges could be dismissed and she could clear her arrest record. Sparrow faces between 16 months and 29 months in prison if she fails to comply with the agreement.

Sparrow was an English teacher at Cherryville High School when a student and his parents reported the allegations to Cherryville police in October.