Oxford police identify 4 victims in Sunday morning house fire

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Oxford police have identified the four people killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire at a house at New College and Rectory street in Oxford was reported around 3 a.m., according to the Oxford Fire Department.

The victims were identified as:

Dianne Green Robertson, 49

Larry Green, 40

Jasmine Green Brodie, 19

Anna Augusta Green, 75

Robertson’s husband, Stevie, was arrested Wednesday on charges unrelated to the fire, Chief Alvin Coley said.

Stevie Robertson went missing immediately following the fire and had been named a person of interest by police.

His arrest on Wednesday was in connection with outstanding warrants from January car break-ins.

Investigators say nothing has been ruled out as a potential cause of the fire.

The fire chief says that report from the medical examiner’s office could take about one to two weeks.