Pickup truck goes off road, into creek on US-64 Business in Wendell

By Published: Updated:
A truck went off the road on U.S. Route 64 Business in Wendell (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck ran off U.S. Route 64 Business and into Buffalo Creek in Wendell Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Wendell Boulevard/U.S. Route 64 Business near Eagle Rock Road around 7 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crash.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A large white pickup could be seen hanging off a concrete overhang with its front wheels in Buffalo Creek, which runs under two bridges that go over both sides of the highway.

Pictures from the scene appear to show the passenger’s side roof crushed, but police did not say if the truck flipped before coming to a rest.

A tow truck struggles to get a pickup out of Buffalo Creek (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

Westbound traffic in the area is down to one lane as crews are working to remove the truck from the water. A tow truck on scene is having issues getting the truck out of the water, according to a CBS North Carolina crew at the scene.

Wendell police did not release the condition or identity of the driver. Police said they’re not sure at this time how the crash occurred.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s