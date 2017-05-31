Pickup truck goes off road, into creek on US-64 Business in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck ran off U.S. Route 64 Business and into Buffalo Creek in Wendell Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Wendell Boulevard/U.S. Route 64 Business near Eagle Rock Road around 7 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crash.

A large white pickup could be seen hanging off a concrete overhang with its front wheels in Buffalo Creek, which runs under two bridges that go over both sides of the highway.

Pictures from the scene appear to show the passenger’s side roof crushed, but police did not say if the truck flipped before coming to a rest.

Westbound traffic in the area is down to one lane as crews are working to remove the truck from the water. A tow truck on scene is having issues getting the truck out of the water, according to a CBS North Carolina crew at the scene.

Wendell police did not release the condition or identity of the driver. Police said they’re not sure at this time how the crash occurred.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.