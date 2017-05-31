Police dashcam video released of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest

JUPITER, Florida (AP/WNCN) — Police dashcam video was released Wednesday night of the DUI arrest of golfer Tiger Woods earlier this week.

Meanwhile, police say Woods’ car showed fresh damage on the driver’s side when officers found him asleep at the wheel alongside a Florida road early Monday.

The dashcam video, released by Jupiter Police, shows Woods’ sobriety test and subsequent arrest.

Incident reports released Tuesday by Jupiter Police said Woods’ Mercedes had blocked a bike lane. Both tires on the driver’s side were flat, with minor damage to the rims. There also was minor damage to the bumpers, and the passenger rear tail light was out.

According to the reports, Woods had trouble keeping his eyes open as he struggled to follow instructions to show his driver’s license, open his window and tie his shoes.

The reports said Woods’ pupils were dilated, and he told the officers he hadn’t taken any illegal drugs.

A police report lists four medications, including Vicodin, that Tiger Woods reported taking when he was stopped for DUI.

The report released Tuesday indicated that Woods told officers that he was recovering from surgery.

Woods has had four back surgeries since 2014, the latest in April. Painkillers are generally prescribed after such surgeries, and many carry warnings to avoid driving while taking them.

Other medicines, including over-the-counter allergy medicine or anti-anxiety medicines, can also cause drowsiness and include warnings about driving.

The FDA warning for Vicodin says it “may impair the mental and/or physical abilities required for the performance of potentially hazardous tasks such as driving a car or operating machinery; patients should be cautioned accordingly.”

The report said Woods was cooperative “as much as possible” when found asleep at the wheel early Monday morning. He was “extremely sleepy” and the officer observed it was hard for Woods to keep his eyes open and hard to walk

Woods was handcuffed and taken to a police station for breath tests. Police impounded his car.