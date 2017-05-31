Repairs to Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge to begin Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Repairs to the damaged Melbourne Road bridge in Raleigh are scheduled to begin Saturday.

The repair work will close Interstate-440 at Western Boulevard for four nights, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. The eastbound lanes will remain open.

A detour will be in place.

All traffic will exit at Western Boulevard. Drivers can go west to Jones Franklin Road and then return to I-440 West.

On May 9, the bridge was damaged when an excavator being towed by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound on I-440 slammed into the overpass.

The bridge has been closed since.

Freyssinet Inc. of Sterling, Virginia was awarded a $259,500 contract to repairs the bridge.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is considered “structurally deficient.”