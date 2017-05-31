Senior citizens stay independent thanks to A Helping Hand

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As most people go through life, they generally make friends and hang out with people their own age, but not Katie Reynolds.

This particular senior citizen finds herself befriending more college students than anything else these days.

That’s because Reynolds, like any true lady of the south, wouldn’t reveal her age, uses the services of A Helping Hand.

It’s been more than 10 years now, but there was a time when Katie needed a wheelchair to get around. Today, she gets around with the help of a walker, but is still unable to drive.

A Helping Hand can assist with everything from chores around the house, transportation to medical appointments or the grocery store, food preparation and even something simple as companionship. The senior citizens and adults with disabilities who receive the help are incredibly grateful for the services, which can be paid for or donated depending on need.

But they aren’t the only ones benefitting.

Brook Babcock, a sophomore at Meredith College in Raleigh, just started volunteering with A Helping Hand. She plans to go into a geriatric social work field.

“I feel like I learn so much from the people I work with,” Babcock said.

Babcock is one of the many college students who volunteer with the program and they are some of the better volunteers, partially because of their schedule says Executive Director Jennifer Ashley.

“We need people who have week time, daytime availability and students really match that,” Ashley says.

Reynolds has worked with dozens of college students over the six years she has used the A Helping Hand and loves bonding with the younger kids.

“I can teach them, they can teach me, it’s a bonding type thing with the college students,” Reynolds says.

A Helping Hand is a locally-founded senior advocacy organization that has provided essential services to seniors and adults with disabilities for more than 20 years.

To learn more about what they do or become a volunteer, check out their website.