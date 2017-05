RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – City of Raleigh said it will take crew around 24 hours to repair a sinkhole that opened up on Millbrook Road next to Shelley Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The west lanes of Millbrook Road is closed while crews work to repair the road.

A 24-inch sewer main collapsed, causing the sinkhole.

Millbrook is a NCDOT maintained road but it appears to be a sewer related issue so Raleigh crews are out there trying to fix it.