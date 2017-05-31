Vandalism, flushed wipes to blame for 181,000 gallon sewer overflow, Raleigh says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A sewer overflow that lasted more than 8 days dumped around 181,000 gallons into a tributary of the Little Arm Branch Creek in Garner, officials said.

On Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department staff responded to the overflow, located at 3737 Randell Road in Garner. Randell Road is located east of the end of Tryon Road, near its intersection with Garner Road.

The overflow was capped by 7:20 p.m. but the cleanup is estimated to be completed until June 2, the City of Raleigh said.

The overflow is said to have lasted 8 days, 10 hours with more than 181,920 reaching an unnamed tributary to Little Arm Branch Creek.

The City of Raleigh blamed the overflow on vandalism, grease, and flushed wipes.

“Only water, human waste, and toilet tissue are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system,” the City said in a release.