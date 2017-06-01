2 arrested in Person County shotgun slaying, authorities say

By Published: Updated:

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have charged two people in connection with the May shotgun slaying of a Person County father, according to Person County Chief Deputy Kevin Crabtree.

One person is charged with murder in the death of Leonard Pettiford, and another is charged with being an accessory after the fact, Crabtree said.

RELATED: Slain Person County dad suffered 2 shotgun wounds, officials say

The two were arrested Thursday. Their identities were not immediately available.

Pettiford was killed by shotgun blasts to the face and torso, authorities have said. His son discovered the body about 10:20 p.m. May 6, after Pettiford failed to show up for work, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We do think that it had been several hours. It was not fresh when we first got there. So he had been down for some time,” Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said at the time.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s