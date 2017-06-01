2 arrested in Person County shotgun slaying, authorities say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have charged two people in connection with the May shotgun slaying of a Person County father, according to Person County Chief Deputy Kevin Crabtree.

One person is charged with murder in the death of Leonard Pettiford, and another is charged with being an accessory after the fact, Crabtree said.

The two were arrested Thursday. Their identities were not immediately available.

Pettiford was killed by shotgun blasts to the face and torso, authorities have said. His son discovered the body about 10:20 p.m. May 6, after Pettiford failed to show up for work, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We do think that it had been several hours. It was not fresh when we first got there. So he had been down for some time,” Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said at the time.