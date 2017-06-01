A Helping Hand receives $2,600 from 3-Degree Guarantee

Wes Hohenstein By Published:


DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – May 2017 may be remembered for all the severe weather to hit central North Carolina, but it was also fairly accurate for the CBS North Carolina Storm Team.

They got 26 out of 31 days correct for the 3-Degree Guarantee charity – A Helping Hand.

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein got to present the check for $2,600 to staff and volunteers of A Helping Hand in Durham, along with Allen Kelly Heat and Air Conditioning.

A Helping Hand provides essential services to senior citizens and adults with disabilities. These services include escorted transportation to medical appointments, shopping assistance and even companionship.

