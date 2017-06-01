Anti-LGBT posters at Mebane high school divide students

By Published:

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Posters equating supporting LGBT rights to supporting sin have divided a North Carolina high school.

Anti-LGBT poster found at Eastern Alamance High School (Photo via Twitter)

The Times-News of Burlington reports the posters at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane referenced the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah.

An openly gay sophomore, Jeremy Clevenger, told the newspaper he reported the posters to an assistant principal Tuesday and was told the posters were “freedom of speech.”

But Alamance-Burlington Schools spokeswoman Jenny Faulkner says the posters were taken down last weekend because no one sought permission to post them. She says permission would not have been granted because of the content.

Clevenger said the posters were torn down by students, not administrators.

The posters drew praise from some students on social media.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

___

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s