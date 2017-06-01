Anti-LGBT posters at Mebane high school divide students

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Posters equating supporting LGBT rights to supporting sin have divided a North Carolina high school.

The Times-News of Burlington reports the posters at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane referenced the Biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah.

An openly gay sophomore, Jeremy Clevenger, told the newspaper he reported the posters to an assistant principal Tuesday and was told the posters were “freedom of speech.”

But Alamance-Burlington Schools spokeswoman Jenny Faulkner says the posters were taken down last weekend because no one sought permission to post them. She says permission would not have been granted because of the content.

Clevenger said the posters were torn down by students, not administrators.

The posters drew praise from some students on social media.

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com