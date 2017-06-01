As hurricane season begins anew, lawmakers push for more funds for families hit by Matthew



ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Season 2017 began Thursday, but people impacted last year by Hurricane Matthew are still recovering.

Rep. G. K. Butterfield (D – First District) spoke Thursday along with state leaders, demanding Washington provide more funding for relief.

The Trump administration recently denied 99 percent of the additional funding Gov. Roy Cooper (D) requested. He asked for more $929 million to go toward things such as repairing and buying out homes and improving storm drains. North Carolina will receive $6.1 million of what was requested.

Butterfield said that additional money may become available during the next budgeting cycle, but he criticized the delay, calling this a “desperate situation.”

“Those of us who are in elective office have a responsibility to make sure that these issues are lifted up, to make sure that there is a proper response,” he said.

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr recently co-authored an op-ed in which they wrote, “We are disappointed with this level of additional funding, but we will not stop working together on behalf of the families and businesses that still need help in the wake of Hurricane Matthew’s destruction.”

Edgecombe County Commissioner Viola Harris said 25 families are still living in hotels. Princeville town manager Daniel Gerald added that about 300 people in his town are still out of their homes.

Linda Worsley and her family are living in trailers provided by FEMA as they wait to rebuild.

“And my mother is 91, and my father is 92. And, all they’re talking about is going back home. And I really don’t know if they’ll ever get back home,” said Worsley.