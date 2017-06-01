Cougar found shot, beheaded, authorities say

LAYTON, Utah (KTVX) — Officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are looking for the person or people responsible for decapitating a cougar.

The cougar was found by a hiker near the Bonneville Shoreline Trail above North Salt Lake on May 1.

DWR responded and found a bullet lodged in the cougar’s limbs.

“The head had been removed from the carcass with the aid or a sharp instrument,” a press release said.

A reward may be made available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

If you have any information contact the UTiP hotline at 1-800-662-3337 or email turninapoacher@utah.gov.